TV actor Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday for allegedly shooting and uploading porn videos on a website. Her publicist Flynn Remedios on Sunday evening, claimed she is not involved in making any porn videos or any porn film racket. Gehana's publicist released a statement that read Gehana's company GV Studios is the most classified or categorized as Erotica. "Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari is totally innocent. She is not involved in any porn film racket etc. As the producer and director of her company GV Studios, she has only produced and directed films that are permissible in law and at most can be classified or categorized as Erotica. She is being falsely implicated and trapped or made a victim by vested interests and business competitors who are out to defame her", the statement said.

Gehana's statement further said: "We have full faith in the judiciary and the Indian legal system. Unfortunately, Mumbai Police, which is otherwise the best police force in the world has mixed up and clubbed together Gehena's Erotica film making work with hard porn and hard porn makers in India. There is a legal difference between Erotica or sensual or bold films and hardcore porn, but unfortunately, we are really saddened by the fact that the cops have clubbed both together. We hope the courts will identify the difference and give Gehana justice in the coming days."

"Gehana Vasisth was arrested on Saturday and will be produced in court today," a senior police official confirmed to IANS on Sunday morning.

Miss Asia Bikini winner Gehana is known for featuring in the Alt Balaji web series Gandii Baat. Apart from this, she has also featured in Hindi and Telugu films and commercials.

Gehana Vasisth has reportedly shot 87 pornography videos, which she uploaded on her website.