Gehraiyaan Title Track Out: The Amazon Original Movie’s soundtrack ‘Gehraiyaan‘ is making ripples all over the world and has everyone hooked. With the short peek that was released with the film’s trailer, the relaxing melody of the title track has already captured hearts. The complete song, which is now available, is the ideal musical hymn to love and desire. The lyrics, designed and written by Ankur Tewari, perfectly convey the film’s strong narrative and characters.Also Read - Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Sunny Side up in Orange And Pink Dress Worth Rs 31K

Gehraiyaan is a Hindi adaptation of the original song Frontline by the same performers, with vocals by Lothika Jha. It was composed by Kabeer a.k.a OAFF and Savera. Gehraiyaan’s soundtrack is already proving to be popular with viewers, with the first tune Doobey already topping the charts. Also Read - Ananya Panday Aces The Fashion Game in Corset And Skort Worth Rs 40K

Listen to the track here:

Also Read - Deepika Padukone Takes a Sly Dig at Influencer Freddy Birdy After His Sarcastic Comment on Gehraiyaan Went Viral

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa star in the movie, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in prominent roles. Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with director Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Watch this space for more updates!