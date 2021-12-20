Gehraiyaan teaser featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi is out and there is a lot the makers have kept on the plate. Apart from the release date of Gehraiyaan, fans have a lot to celebrate and that is sizzling and hot chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Yes, they do share a passionate kiss too! The film is based on a relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Shares A Glimpse of Her Upcoming ‘Untitled’ Project With Siddhant Chaturvedi

The teaser of Gehraiyaan is out and fans have been going crazy over Deepika Padukone – Siddhant Chaturvedi's bond and compassionate kiss. It's too hot to handle! One of the fans wrote, 'what hot chemistry'.

Bollywood is beginning to enter a new era by the looks of it. This looks refreshing! #DeepikaPadukone #Gehraiyaan — (@Navneet37314971) December 20, 2021

Releasing on 25 Jan on Amazon prime #DeepikaPadukone

Director Shakun Batra, who is back in the director’s chair after his super-hit Kapoor &

Sons shares the story of a journey into the intricacies of human relationships. He said, ‘It is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around’.

Watch Gehraiyaan’s teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)



Apart from Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya, the film also stars Dhairya Karwa as leads and Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The movie will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video staring January 25, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.