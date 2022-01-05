Gehraiyaan to now have its World Premiere on Amazon Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11, 2022. On Deepika Padukone’s 36th birthday, the actor shared a good news on her upcoming film and that is the Shakun Batra directorial is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT giant, on Wednesday, unveiled 6 new posters of the upcoming Amazon Original movie, Gehraiyaan. Directed by the very talented Shakun Batra, the much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path. Adding to the curiosity and intrigue around the movie, the posters tease the audience with what one can expect with this relationship drama. Gehraiyaan delves into the depths of complex modern bonds, adulting, letting go, and taking charge of one’s life path.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Birthday: Deepika Padukone Turns A Year Older Today, Her Net Worth Income Will Leave You Speechless | Watch

Alongside Deepika Padukone, the film features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead along with Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie to now have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The posters were first shared by Deepika Padukone who dedicated this to her fans. "A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!"

Check out the poster of Gehraiyaan here:

