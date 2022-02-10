Gehraiyaan Release Update: The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC), known for asking the filmmakers to introduce random cuts in their movies, has interestingly passed Gehraiyaan with zero cuts. The Shakun Batra directorial which is hitting the OTT platform on February 11, has received an Adult (A) only certificate from the board. Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday in the lead, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.Also Read - Kapil Sharma Kisses Wife Ginni Chatrath at Gehraiyaan Screening, Paps Hoot For Them - Watch Video

Gehraiyaan has been cleared without a single cut. It also means that movie will be shown as it is with the bold and intimate scenes of Deepika and Siddhant. Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama showing complex modern relationships. Besides the lead actors, the film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajat Kapur. It's produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, in association with Jouska Films. Gehraiyaan releases on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

The songs of Gehraiyaan has been loved by the fans especially the title track. The song, laced with an enigmatic melody, an ethereal music arrangement, and compelling lyrics talks about the feeling of love and longing. The track, composed by Kabeer a.k.a OAFF and Savera, has been designed by Ankur Tewari and and written by Kausar Munir. While the music features a fresh sound brought to life by violins, organs, snare on reverb, the lyrics perfectly emote the intense narrative of the film and its characters.