Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan, which stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Pandey in titular roles, premiered on Amazon Prime Video yesterday. While the film received mixed reviews from the critics and audience, Deepika’s performance was appreciated by all quarters. Recently, the cast of Gehraiyaan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film and Kapil asked them off-beat questions which got hilarious responses.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Paints The Town Red With His Mushy Post For Deepika Padukone

In an uncensored video uploaded on the show’s YouTube channel, Siddhant shared an anecdote with the audience about his uncle calling him after watching the trailer of the film and asked him about his kiss with Deepika. He said, “Jab film ka trailer aaya toh gaon se phone aaya chachaji ka… Woh keh rahe the sparsh hua hai ya beech mein sheesha rakha gaya hai? Papa ne bola, ‘Yaar iska jawaab main kya doon?’ (When the trailer came out, my paternal uncle called from our village… He wanted to know if our lips actually touched or if there was a glass pane between us. My father did not know how to answer the question).” Also Read - Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya Starrer Has a Complex Narrative With Extreme Maturity

The Gehraiyaan special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was full of fun banters, witty retorts and hilarious conversations. Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan is a film based on the complexities of human relationships, romance and infidelity. Also Read - Ananya Panday’s Parents Chunky Panday And Bhavana Pandey Reveal About Their Daughter’s Ideal Match

Earlier this year, the film had grabbed headlines for having a dedicated intimacy director, Dar Gai, who made both Deepika and Siddhant comfortable with each other before they shot the bold films. What are your thoughts on Siddhant’s anecdote? Sound off in the comments below.