The Oscar-winning American director, illustrator, animator, and comic artist Gene Deitch passed away on Thursday in Prague at the age of 95. Deitch was known for highly admired animated series 'Tom and Jerry' and 'Popeye the Sailor'. He directed 13 episodes of Tom And Jerry for MGM between 1961 to 1962 and also directed a few episodes of Popeye for King Features between 1960 and 1963.

Gene Deitch was born in 1924 and had taken training in the pilot, but went to work as an illustrator for magazines before eventually turning towards animation.

Soon after the news of his death circulates, fans who grew up watching his iconic shows, pay tribute on social media.

Thank you Sir Gene Deitch, for making ours childhood so fun I believe, future generations will be loving the show because there’s not a single person present who didn’t liked watching the iconic ‘Tom and Jerry’ and Popeye Cartoons

🙏🏻Rest in peace🙏🏻 #GeneDeitch #TomandJerry pic.twitter.com/IlIymdQ4ij — Tushit Kamble (@kambletushit) April 21, 2020

बितेछन् बुढ़ा – thank you for making my childhood amazing “ Tom and Jerry “ RIP #TomandJerry pic.twitter.com/v7L047PO69 — Sudin Pokharel (@SudinPokharel) April 21, 2020

#RIPGeneDeitch

The Creator Of #TomandJerry will never forgets you sir. You made our Childhood Awesome 🖤

May your soul Rest in Peace 💔 pic.twitter.com/9a9xi89SUX — Yaseen Tweets (@Yaseen_Tweets) April 21, 2020

#TomandJerry

Thanks for making our childhood memorable through your works❤️ you will always be remembered 🥺 a person may die but his works doesn’t and ur works will remembered till end of the time😭❤️🙏#GeneDeitch #RIPGeneDeitch pic.twitter.com/Xt6RETAIOK — Vaibhav_stark_ (@VaibhavStark) April 21, 2020

RIP #GeneDeitch , The director of “Tom & Jerry” and ” Popeye The Sailor” Thank you for adding these characters to our childhood memories😘 #TomandJerry #popeyethesailor pic.twitter.com/llxx9D4osX — A R N (@avantika_rnath) April 21, 2020

As per the reports, the legendary animator is survived by his wife and by three children from his first marriage. All three work as cartoonists and illustrators.