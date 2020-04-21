The Oscar-winning American director, illustrator, animator, and comic artist Gene Deitch passed away on Thursday in Prague at the age of 95. Deitch was known for highly admired animated series ‘Tom and Jerry’ and ‘Popeye the Sailor’. He directed 13 episodes of Tom And Jerry for MGM between 1961 to 1962 and also directed a few episodes of Popeye for King Features between 1960 and 1963. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Welcomes Canterbury Kings' Leo Carter to ‘Six Sixes’ Club Using Tom And Jerry Cartoon | SEE POST
Gene Deitch was born in 1924 and had taken training in the pilot, but went to work as an illustrator for magazines before eventually turning towards animation.
Soon after the news of his death circulates, fans who grew up watching his iconic shows, pay tribute on social media.
As per the reports, the legendary animator is survived by his wife and by three children from his first marriage. All three work as cartoonists and illustrators.