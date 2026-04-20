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Genelia Deshmukh gets emotional as Riteish Deshmukh shares struggles behind his film Raja Shivaji at trailer launch- Watch Video

Genelia Deshmukh gets emotional as Riteish Deshmukh shares struggles behind his film Raja Shivaji at trailer launch- Watch Video

A candid moment from the trailer launch captured Genelia Deshmukh visibly moved as Riteish Deshmukh spoke about the journey behind his latest project, drawing attention across social media platforms.

Raja Shivaji trailer launch in Mumbai turned into a deeply emotional evening when Genelia Deshmukh was seen breaking down while husband Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh spoke about the long journey behind ambitious historical project. The event gathered attention as personal emotions blended with professional pride on stage. Riteish shared memories from the struggle-filled process of shaping the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj into a cinematic experience. The audience witnessed a raw moment when Genelia could not hold back tears while standing beside him. Clips from the launch quickly spread online, showing a strong bond between the couple, along with the intensity of the moment that unfolded naturally without planning.

The emotional moment on stage

During the event, Riteish Deshmukh addressed the media with gratitude toward the team that supported the vision from the beginning. He spoke about challenges faced during the production journey, including creative pressure and the responsibility of portraying historical legacy with accuracy. While he continued speaking, Genelia Deshmukh became visibly emotional.

Her reaction reflected a deep connection with the effort behind the film rather than just a public appearance. At one point, Riteish paused his speech, acknowledging her presence and support, which made the moment even more heartfelt for the audience present at the venue.

See viral video of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh here

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More about Raja Shivaji

Film features large ensemble including Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte along with Genelia Deshmukh in important role. Special appearance by Salman Khan has also been confirmed though details remain undisclosed. Project focuses on life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj highlighting battles leadership and resistance against opposing forces aiming to weaken Maratha empire.

The scale of production includes action sequences and historical backdrop designed for wide theatrical release. Film planned for release on May 1, 2026 aligning with Maharashtra Day making it significant date for audience in state. Makers aim for multi language release including Marathi Hindi Telugu to reach wider audience base across regions.

More about Riteish Deshmukh

Apart from films, Riteish Deshmukh recently concluded his successful stint as the host of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, culminating in a spectacular grand finale on April 19, 2026. Known for his popular “Bhau Cha Dhakka” segments, Riteish brought a fresh, engaging energy to the show.

The finale saw Tanvi Kolte crowned as the winner, while Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan added extra glamour as a special guest. Riteish opened the night with a musical tribute to Queen of Indidpop, late Asha Bhosle, cementing his reputation as a fan-favourite host.

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