Mumbai: Actor Genelia Deshmukh is set to make her acting come back after a ten-year break. 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' fame will be seen in husband Riteish Deshmukh' s directorial debut with the Marathi film 'Ved.' Riteish took to Instagram on Wednesday and announced that he will be taking a leap and standing behind the camera for the first time.

"After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time."As I direct my first Marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness. 'Ved' (Madness)," he wrote alongside the poster of the film.

Genelia too shared the same poster and captioned it: “My First Marathi Film. And Back to the Movies – Finally. Directed by @riteishdA A Dream come true.” The actor also penned an emotional note on her social media handle, as she makes her comeback to movies.

Details related to the plot are still under wraps. The couple who worked together in Bollywood movies like Tujhe Meri Kasam, Masti, and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya tied the knot in 2012. We are just waiting to see Genelia and Riteish work together as co-stars again. Watch this space for more updates!

