Actor Genelia D'Souza on Saturday revealed that she tested COVID-19 positive three weeks back and is fine now after testing negative and 21-days of isolation. Now, speaking to Etimes about her battle with the virus, she revealed how she contracted it and said, "Well, we had been to Latur. Someone in the house there had tested positive. So we all had to get our COVID-19 tests done. I never thought in my wildest dream that I would test positive as I had absolutely no symptoms- no cough/fever/cold/nausea/breathlessness- in fact just nothing. We got our tests done in Latur and we were supposed to come back on that day. We decided to stick to our plan and it was on my journey back that I got a call that I had tested positive. Thankfully, Riteish and the kids had tested negative."

"I didn't go home. I headed straight to Lilavati Hospital, prepared to be admitted. I was ready to deal with it head-on. But when they checked and saw that I was totally asymptomatic and even my X-ray was clear- I was consequently advised to quarantine myself at home. I chose to go and stay in a separate place, our other flat. I didn't want to risk anybody. I was expecting that I might contract fever or some other symptom on the 3rd day. But there too, nothing happened", she added.

Talking about the isolation, she said, "That was the most challenging part. In hindsight, I think I should have quarantined myself in a separate room in my house only. It was very tough to stay alone, not hearing even anybody's footsteps. It's terrible to be in surroundings that are not totally to your daily routine and comfort and just sit there doing virtually nothing. My friends, however, kept me cheerful by calling me up, every now and then. And let me tell you the way Riteish took charge of the kids, it was remarkable. He was extremely worried but braved it out. Riteish is a great husband and father."

She further said that it took her three weeks to recover. She was quoted as saying, “Yes, it took me three weeks. I had got a test done after 14 days, but that too had come positive.”