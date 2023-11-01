Home

Entertainment

General Hospital Actor Tyler Christopher Passes Away at 50

General Hospital Actor Tyler Christopher Passes Away at 50

Tyler Christopher who worked in popular American show such as General Hospital and Days of Our Lives died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 50.

General Hospital Actor Tyler Christopher Passes Away at 50

Tyler Christopher Dies at 50: Tyler Christopher, known for his work in American television series such as General Hospital and Days of Our Lives passed away at 50. Tyler died due to cardiac arrest as confirmed by his General Hospital co-star Maurice Benard. The latter took to his Instagram handle and was the first one to break the news about Tyler’s unfortunate demise. The late actor’s death is being mourned by his colleagues and fans on social media. Tyler won his second Daytime Emmy for his character, Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives (2018 to 2019). Maurice penned a long emotional post as he remembered his late friend.

Trending Now

MAURICE BENARD REMEMBERS HIS LATE CO-STAR TYLER CHRISTOPHER:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maurice Benard (@mauricebenard)

You may like to read

MAURICE BENARD DEDICATES EMOTIONAL POST TO HIS LATE CO-STAR TYLER CHRISTOPHER

The General Hospital actor captioned his post as, “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.” Sara Ashley Murray commented, “This is terrible!! It was almost his birthday!!!” Adrienne Bailey wrote, “So sad! Tyler was always such a wonderful guy! My heart goes out to his family and everyone who loved him!” A netizen commented, “I am so sorry. My heart goes out to all of you who knew and loved him. I had the pleasure of meeting Tyler a few times and was always so touched by his kindness. 💔” Another fan wrote, “I named my son Christopher Tyler because his name Tyler Christopher was so beautiful. I’ll always remember him.” Auser also commented, “Oh my goodness! What is happening in this world? So many young people leaving here way to early. I enjoy watching Tyler. My deepest condolences to his family. Our prayers are with you.”

This is a developing story.

May the departed soul rest in peace!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.