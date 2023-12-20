Home

George Clooney Claims Matthew Perry Was NOT Happy During FRIENDS Shoot, Talks About His Struggles

In a recent interview, George Clooney, who was a childhood friend of Matthew Perry, says the late actor wasn't happy while filming his famous sitcom FRIENDS.

It was a dark day on October 28, 2023, when news of ‘Friends‘ fame Matthew Perry’s death surfaced online. The sudden demise of the actor shook the Friends fan community. Now, a new update has emerged, where, in a recent interview, George Clooney, known for his role in ER, claimed that Matthew Perry wasn’t happy while shooting for the popular sitcom Friends. The actor revealed various details that indicated Perry’s success on Friends didn’t bring him the happiness he always wanted.

George, who recently appeared for an interview with Deadline, revealed, “He wasn’t happy. It didn’t bring him joy or happiness or peace.” He added, “He would say to us… ‘I just want to get on a sitcom, man. I just want to get on a regular sitcom, and I would be the happiest man on earth.’ And he got on probably one of the best ever.”

The ER fame also said it was hard for him to see Matthew struggle each day. Clooney also told the portal, “Watching that go on on the lot — we were at Warner Brothers, we were there right next to each other — it was hard to watch because we didn’t know what was going through him,” he continued. “We just knew that he wasn’t happy, and I had no idea he was doing what, 12 Vicodin a day and all the stuff he talked about, all that heartbreaking stuff.”

George and Matthew have known each other since their teenage years. Both actors have worked together on the Warner Brothers lot during ‘ER‘ and ‘Friends.’ During Clooney’s interview with Deadline, the actor said Matthew did not find happiness in fame and success while he was shooting for Friends.

He later went down memory lane and shared some happy moments of their friendship, revealing that he and the late actor became friends when they were 16 years old. Clooney also added that Matthew was 10 years younger than him and was a humorous kid. Regarding the sitcom Friends, George gushed and said, “And Friends, man, that was a fun time to watch those guys; we were all really close.”

Meanwhile, according to the autopsy report of Matthew Perry, the actor died due to the “acute effects of ketamine.” The report also revealed other factors that contributed to his death, such as drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine.

