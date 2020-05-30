The rage over George Floyd‘s death in the US is increasing. On Friday night, people came out on the streets to demand justice for the murder which has been deemed as a racist crime. Several celebrities, too, took to social media to express their anger and disgust over the incident in which a Minneapolis police officer pinned down Floyd by the neck for using a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase items while he kept gasping for breath and died. Priyanka Chopra, Beyonce Knowles, Cardi B, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande among many other international stars posted about George Floyd demanding a strict move against black killings and racist crimes in the US. Also Read - Minneapolis Cop Who Knelt on George Floyd's Neck Arrested, Charged With Third-degree Murder

PC, who rose to fame by working on ABC show Quantico, made a heartfelt post by highlighting Floyd’s last words in bold. She wrote ‘I Can’t Breathe’ which is what the man kept telling officer Derek Chauvin while he was pinned down by the neck to death. PC described the entire incident and urged all to sign a petition against it. She wrote, “There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color. ” (sic) Also Read - George Floyd Murder: Gandhi Mahal Restaurant in Minneapolis Set Ablaze Amid Protests Yet Owner Only Wants Black Man's Murderers Behind Jail

Beyonce posted a video demanding justice for Floyd. She said the pain is so grave that there’s no way it’s going to be normalised. Queen B said, “We need justice for George Floyd. We are broken and we are disgusted. We can’t normalise this pain.”

Popstar Cardi B, too, spoke against the killing and alleged that the country has failed its people once again. Her post read, “Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war ? A new president? Violent riots ? It’s tired ! I’m tired ! The country is tired !You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free !”

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

There have been many incidents of hate crime in the past. People of colour are frowned upon and racist attacks against them are not new. The former President of the US, Barack Obama, who was also the first black President of the nation, condemned the attack and urged all to strive for a better ‘new normal’. In his official statement on Twitter, Obama wrote, “… we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly “normal” – whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park.”