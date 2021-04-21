Minneapolis, United States: Remember the brutal killing of African-American George Floyd that triggered protests across the world? Derek Chauvin, a white former police officer has now been convicted of murder in the same case. George Floyd’s death in May 2020 caused an uproar as people including celebrities took to the streets condemning racism and police brutality in the United States. It is with these protests that the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum and people from across the world came together. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Once Again Grooves To Cardi B Song 'Up' By The Poolside, Looks Hot in Crop Top And Shorts | WATCH
However, the conviction of the white cop in the case is now being seen as a major victory with several celebrities calling the decision as justice. Celebrities including Chris Evans aka Captain America, Viola Davis and more reacted to the George Floyd case verdict on social media. While Chris Evans wrote, ”Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends,” Cardi B called this as a ‘Historic’ decision. The pop star, Katy Perry also tweeted, “Rest in JUSTICE George Floyd.” “GUILTY!!!! As it should be!!” said the Emmy winner. “Now….Rest In Peace George Floyd. Rest. You and your family have been vindicated,” wrote American actor Viola Davis. Also Read - Nia Sharma Grooves to Cardi B's Song 'Up' As She Looks Hot in Little Pink Dress | Watch Viral Video
U.S president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris also Tweeted following the verdict and wrote that ‘It is a step forward.’