Minneapolis, United States: Remember the brutal killing of African-American George Floyd that triggered protests across the world? Derek Chauvin, a white former police officer has now been convicted of murder in the same case. George Floyd's death in May 2020 caused an uproar as people including celebrities took to the streets condemning racism and police brutality in the United States. It is with these protests that the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum and people from across the world came together.

However, the conviction of the white cop in the case is now being seen as a major victory with several celebrities calling the decision as justice. Celebrities including Chris Evans aka Captain America, Viola Davis and more reacted to the George Floyd case verdict on social media. While Chris Evans wrote, "Justice. Sending love to George Floyd's family and friends," Cardi B called this as a 'Historic' decision. The pop star, Katy Perry also tweeted, "Rest in JUSTICE George Floyd." "GUILTY!!!! As it should be!!" said the Emmy winner. "Now….Rest In Peace George Floyd. Rest. You and your family have been vindicated," wrote American actor Viola Davis.

A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 20, 2021

rest in JUSTICE George Floyd ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 20, 2021

Guilty on all counts.

Accountability, finally.

But justice will take far more work, and far greater change. Prayers up to the family.

Gratitude to the activists on the ground who have put everything into moving the needle more and more toward progress.#chauvinverdict — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) April 20, 2021

GUILTY!!!! As it should be!! Now….Rest In Peace George Floyd. Rest. You and your family have been vindicated. ❤❤👊🏿 #SayHisName

🎨@4NIKKOLAS pic.twitter.com/DgVFG7UVPF — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 20, 2021

U.S president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris also Tweeted following the verdict and wrote that ‘It is a step forward.’