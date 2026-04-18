Home

Entertainment

German influencer LizLaz REACTS to Virat Kohli Instagram Controversy, says, I felt bad...

German influencer LizLaz REACTS to Virat Kohli Instagram Controversy, says, ‘I felt bad…’

As the online chatter continues, the influencer’s response adds a new angle to the viral moment, shedding light on how she perceived the situation and the attention that followed.

Social media buzz turned an unexpected moment into a global talking point after a brief interaction between Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and German influencer LizLaz. What started as simple, like on Instagram, quickly snowballed into viral chatter, memes and endless speculation across platforms. Soon after, attention peaked like disappeared, which added more curiosity among fans. Interestingly, this small digital action even impacted ongoing conversations around Kohli’s online presence, especially as fans tracked his every move. Meanwhile, LizLaz suddenly found herself trending across countries, gaining massive attention within hours.

Who is LizLaz and what did she say?

German influencer LizLaz opened up about viral incident sharing her honest reaction. She said “It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over news. I don’t even know when he liked picture I learnt through news. So many people sent me messages and articles.” She further added, “No I felt a bit sorry for him actually. I was so happy that he liked it but then his unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don’t even know how it became such a big story.” Her response stayed calm and positive, which many users appreciated online.

How did the controversy start?

Online users first noticed activity through screenshots, which quickly spread across fan pages. Within hours, the discussion picked up pace with comparisons drawn to earlier similar incidents linked with Kohli social media activity. Fans debated intention behind like and sudden removal while meme creators turned moment into viral content. Situation highlighted how closely celebrity actions get tracked in digital age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LizLaz (@lizlaz_tv)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Is LizLaz fan of Virat Kohli?

LizLaz revealed she became fan during visit to India. She shared “It was IPL last year so I started watching with my Bangalorean friends. It was contagious. If you support RCB Virat Kohli is most exciting player to watch.” Her admiration for cricketer added different layer to viral moment making story more relatable for fans.

What impact did viral moment create?

Sudden spotlight brought huge spike in followers messages and global attention for LizLaz. She mentioned receiving overwhelming response from users across platforms and gaining followers on her IG account as well which has now moved to 469K which was earlier 439K. Despite buzz she plans to stay focused on content creation including music and travel vlogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LizLaz (@lizlaz_tv)

Story Highlights

Virat Kohli Instagram activity triggered unexpected viral moment

LizLaz reacted calmly said she felt bad for him after unlike

Fans created memes comparisons with past incidents

Influencer gained massive attention overnight across platforms

This episode shows how even smallest digital interaction can turn into major talking point in celebrity culture. It also reflects power of social media where audiences actively shape narratives within minutes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.