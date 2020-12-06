Former Bigg Boss contestants Diandra Soares and Kamya Panjabi have shared screenshots of vulgar and abusive comments they have been receiving on social media. They have been sharing their viewpoints on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss which led to threats and cheap comments. They are reportedly taking legal action against the trolls. Diandra and Kamya asked the trolls to get their ‘sasta vakeel’ ready after tossing abuses Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Angry Salman Khan Asks Rahul Vaidya to Leave The House- Here's Why

Diandra had Instagrammed: “Hey, ab aajao??? Come into my DM’S & ON MY TIMELINE TO THREATEN ME !!!!

These are msgs I've recieved from some fan clubs. Each & everyone screen shot & REPORTED TO CYBER CRIME !!!!!! check out the results in pic 4 & 5 . @shubhamcybercop thank you so so much for your prompt action!!!! You guys have decided to take panga with a wrong woman !!!!!!! Face the consequences. Your parents will be informed if you are minors & you can face jail time if you are an adult. I will not drop this! @ignorenomoreonline. These are just a few , I've reported ALL the DM'S & msgs I've got on all social media platforms!!!! Each & every single comment or DM. SO get your sasta vakeel's ready , you will need them to bail you out soon." She also posted screenshots of several abusive messages, which apparently kept coming even after her decision to file a complaint.



Kamya Panjabi agreed with Diandra. She tweeted: “Bang on! I m doing the same now! Reporting all the abusive DMs n comments to @cyber @MahaCyber1 @CybercrimeCID @StaySafeOnline Heres the one to start with..!!! Get ready you trolls!”

Kamya was a contestant on Bigg Boss 7 while Diandra was a housemate on the reality show in season eight.