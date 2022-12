Ghani Syaani Teaser: Shehnaaz Gill Mesmerizes as an Arabian Princess in Viral Video, SidNaazians React – Watch

Ghani Syaani Teaser: Shehnaaz Gill looks mesmerizing as an Arabian princess in viral music video featuring her and MC Square.

Ghani Sayani Teaser: Shehnaaz Gill always mesmerizes her fans with her uber-cool fashion statements, soulful song reels, solo trips and her candid chat show. The actor who dons many hats recently dropped a teaser of her upcoming music video Ghani Syaani alongside MC Sqaure. The actor mesmerizes in the viral video as she looks elegant in traditional salwar-suit. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan actor also sets the screens on fire with her hot Arabian princess avatar. Shehnaaz captioned her post as, “The much awaited banger Ghani Syaani’s teaser is here….. Full video will be out on 5th December at 11am only on @playdmf YouTube Channel

CHECK OUT GHAN I SAYANI TEASER SHARED BY SHEHNAAZ GILL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS REACTION TO GHANI SAYANI TEASER:

Pretty girls are the perfect combination of sun and moonlight.#ShehnaazGill #GhaniSayani

GHANI SYAANI TEASER OUT pic.twitter.com/sztN3lwmcn — Sukhvinder (@sukhvin50992233) December 3, 2022

GHANI SAYANI TEASER OUT pic.twitter.com/fiDPi27dlD — SidNaaz ke Violet ✨ (@FinchVoilet) December 3, 2022

Ghani Sayani has too be #ShehnaazGill‘s one of the hottest project of all times !!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uaF0ynnNBu — ☽︎ ~ (@SidNaazkiAdii) December 3, 2022

Shehnaaz was also seen in the 2021 release Honsla Rakh, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

