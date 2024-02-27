Home

Entertainment

Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

The veteran singer Pankaj Udhas has been laid to rest today with state honours by the Mumbai Police in Mumbai. The Padma Shri awardee was 72.

Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas, who enthralled millions with his voice, was laid to rest with full state honours on Tuesday evening in Mumbai’s Worli. He was 72. The band and troops gave him a hero’s farewell. His mortal remains were wrapped in tricolour and brought from his residence, 6A, Hill Side in Mumbai. The visuals show the band and troops giving a farewell to the ghazal legend.

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



His mortal remains were brought to cremation groud by an ambulance from his residence. The videos showed a portrait of Pankaj Udhas kept in the garden area of his house. His family members, close ones paid their last respect to the Padma Shri awardee. Ahead of the funeral, his colleagues from the industry including, Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan, visited his residence to pay their last respects.

You may like to read

The funeral took place between 3 pm to 5 pm at the Hindu crematorium in the Worli area of Mumbai.

Earlier, his daughter Nayaab Udhas shared the details of his funeral. The note, shared on social media, reads, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on February 26, 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. Venue: Hindu crematorium, Worli (Mumbai) Landmark: Opp. Four Seasons Dr E Moses Rd. Worli…The Udhas Family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Pankaj Udhas died on Monday, February 26, at the age of 72. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to a prolonged illness.

The singer is survived by his wife Farida and daughters Reva and Nayaab

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.