Home

Entertainment

Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas’ Prayer Meet To Be Organised In Mumbai, On March 2nd

Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas’ Prayer Meet To Be Organised In Mumbai, On March 2nd

Late singer Pankaj Udhas’ daughter, Nayaab Udhas announced a special prayer meeting in the memory of her father. Read along.

Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas’ Prayer Meet To Be Organised In Mumbai, On March 2nd

Mumbai: Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas was laid to rest on 27th February 2024, with full state honours. The Padma Shri singer had passed away at the age of 72 due to prolonged illness. While his family and friends mourned his tragic demise recently a post on Instagram read that a special prayer meeting has been called to honour him. Read along.

Trending Now

Nayaab Udhas Shares Prayer Meeting Scheduled For Pankaj Udhas

Late singer Pankaj Udhas’ daughter, Nayaab Udhas shared a post on Instagram that read the details of the prayer meeting in honour of his revered father’s memory. The post read the details of the prayer meeting which will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the Trident Hotel, The Rooftop, Nariman Point in Mumbai, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

You may like to read

Here’s what Nayaab Udhas shared On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nayaab Udhas (@nayaabudhas)

Pankaj Udhas’ Tragic Demise

It was the late singer’s daughter Nayaab Udhas, who shared the heartbreaking news on social media. It read, “With a heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family (sic).”

During the finale rites of the revered singer, many Bollywood celebrities marked their presence where Pankaj Udhas’ was laid. Vidya Balan, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Nigam, Zakir Hussain, and many others were present at the Hindu Crematorium in Worli, Mumbai on February 27.

About Pankaj Udhas’ Life

Pankaj Udhas was a popular Indian singer known for his ghazals. He was born in Jetpur, Gujarat on May 17, 1951. In addition to ghazals, he also worked in movies. His solo ghazal album “Aahat” in 1980 brought him considerable recognition. He went on to record several hits, including “Mukarar” in 1981, “Tarrannum” in 1982, and “Mehfil” in 1983, among others.

Pankaj Udhas’ Love For Ghazals

Some of the timeless ghazals sung by Pankaj Udhas include “Chitthi Aayi Hai,” “Chandani Raat Mein,” “Na Kajre Ki Dhaar,” “Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein,” “Ek Taraf Uska Ghar,” and “Thodi Thodi Piya Karo.” His death came as a shock and caused grief in the music industry. Ghazal is a poetic form consisting of rhyming couplets and a refrain, with each line sharing the same meter. Mukarar, Tarrannum, and Mehfil: These are titles of albums or collections of songs. Chitthi Aayi Hai, Chandani Raat Mein, Na Kajre Ki Dhaar, Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, Ek Taraf Uska Ghar, and Thodi Thodi Piya Karo: These are titles of specific ghazal songs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.