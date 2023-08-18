Ghoomer HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Home

Ghoomer Leaked Online For Free Download: Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's sports drama has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release.

Ghoomer Movie Leaked Online For Free Download: Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s sports drama Ghoomer has been released today, i.e. August 18, Friday. The film is directed by R Balki and revolves around cricket and how a player deals with challenges. Ghoomer also talks about the power of self-belief and never-give-up attitude in life. Ghoomer has been getting positive reviews from the audience. However, there is sad news for the makers as the film has been leaked on day 1 of the release. Ghoomer has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites. The movie leak on day one will definitely kill the box office business.

Ghoomer has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like OMG 2, Jailer, Gadar 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

