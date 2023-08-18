Home

Ghoomer Movie Review: Abhishek and Saiyami’s Stellar Innings Through 22-Yards Will Leave You Ghoomered!

Ghoomer Movie Review: R. Balki's Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher is a sports-drama served with simplicity. It is the performance of Abhishek and Saiyami that holds the movie together till the very end.

Ghoomer Movie Review: Not your regular sports drama movie, R. Balki’s Ghoomer is a story of inspiration, perseverance, and endurance that is not here to muster sympathy in the name of appreciation, it strikes that empathy chord right. Ghoomer is the tale of a talented cricketer who has been preparing for playing for the Indian Women’s Cricket team one day her entire life. With a super supportive family, sheer talent, and odds playing in her favour (or were they? ) there is no surprise, that she does get selected and how.

In this journey of preparing, winning, losing, and everything and anything in between, R. Balki has weaved a simple tale with much deftness. What do we really expect from his films? A story that is grounded in reality but has its moments that make us realise that it is a ‘movie’, it will be larger than life, it will have that pinch of drama, fleeting seconds of love and romance all set well in the grove.

Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, explores layers of human emotion that are in the truest sense evocative and relatable. The movie will make you think twice about the blurring lines of ‘andhvishwas (superstitions)’ and ‘atmavishwas (self-belief).’ Although would have loved to see more of Anina, the character played by Saiyami, taking on the dialogues, however, her acting skills covered it all and as it is said, actions speak louder than words. Kher is the star of the movie with her stellar performance, right from getting the basics techniques of a cricket player to getting vulnerable, Saiyami pulled through the sports drama of 2 hours and 15 minutes graciously.

Anina (Saiyami), is a girl with dreams, and one unpredictable turn in life, spins her dreams forever. The scene where she is hospitalised only to wake up to a loss irreversible in life is just too powerful, real and raw and might just well you up.

The fans of Abhishek Bachchan are in for a treat with Paddy as a coach. It can surely be counted as one of his stunning performances on screen. Paddy, Padam Singh Sodhi, is a drunken retired test cricketer who longs for a second chance at life, and of course, he gets to live it vicariously through Anina. Paddy’s home is symbolic to the life he lives. Secluded, aloof from the chaos of city life in the dark. Paddy sure has a past that made him what he is, a drunkard living in the shadows. And Abhishek has delivered a performance, with moments that might give you a bit of goosebumps too. Living with his adoptive sister Rasika, played by Ivanka Das, a transwoman, is another significant character that Balki has introduced. The smooth play of relationships just normalises the placement of Rasika’s character.

The movie is not just another gripping story of a girl with dreams in relentless pursuit of defying the odds of her amputated hand, it is also a lot about what happens behind the scene. Shabana Azmi, like always, aced her character playing Anina’s Dadi. She is the ideal role model one can ask for. She is not just a Dadi with pearls of wisdom to bequeath, but she is a Dadi with the wisdom of cricket, Dadi with the umpire’s hat. She is the strongest pillar of support for Anina who grounds her to reality at every pit-stop life has in store.

For the ones looking for Angad Bedi, some might wish for a bit more of him, but his character Jeet is a green flag that might make you go aww! And for the ones waiting for the much-awaited cameo of Amitabh Bachchan, he did what he does best – act and sweep his audience away with his gravity and aura!

If you are still thinking why out of every inspiring word to name a sport-centric movie, it was named Ghoomer, well Balki has cleverly plotted it to make the audience sit till the very end to understand that truly! Commencing the story with the spirit of women’s empowerment, the movie is not preachy about anything, it has got it all snuggled in characters, and the storyline.

Ghoomer has moments that may bowl you over, it has moments where you think it is a little abrupt, it has its moments of inspiration, and it has its moments that will make you emotional too. With rightly timed comedy, stellar performances, and a complicated story of human emotions served in a simple and crisp manner, is what makes Ghoomer a movie to add to your watch list. The enduring journey of Anina speaks for all of us when we say when life gives you lemon, you make lemonade!

Stars: 4

