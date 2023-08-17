Home

Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher Shine in R Balki's Compelling And Worthwhile Sports Drama

Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher Shine in R Balki’s Compelling And Worthwhile Sports Drama

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher have hit the bull's eye with their subtle performances in R Balki's inspiring sports drama.

Ghoomer Review: Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher Shine in R Balki's Compelling And Worthwhile Sports Drama

Ghoomer: Ghoomer is hands down the best performance by Abhishek Bachchan, his character showcases depth and range of emotions which connects with the audience on a personal level.

The R Balki directorial revolves around a batting prodigy, Anina (Saiyami Kher), with a glorious career. With her selection with the Indian cricket team, she is all set for England tours, which will cement her career. Anina has everything going for herself, a supporting grandmother (Shabana Azmi), a loving father (Shivendra Singh Dungarpur), and boyfriend (Angad Bedi), but in a tragic accident she loses her right arm, which ends her career rather abruptly.

Almost on the verge of suicide and deep depression, Anina finds a ray of hope knocking on her door, an ex-bowler Paddy (Abhishek Bachchan) emerges as a guiding force, pulling Anina out of her dark phase and encourages her to embrace bowling and resurrect her aspirations to represent the Indian national women’s cricket team. Comebacks are never easy, especially with one arm is impossible, but under the tutelage of Paddy, who is menacing, brutal and unapologetic, Anina makes a successful comeback.

There are two tracks in the film, one belongs to Anina, and the other one belongs to Paddy, creating a compelling emotional arc that resonates with viewers on a human level. The narrative’s ability to evoke empathy becomes its primary strength. Abhishek Bachchan as Paddy, is seamlessly with his performance, creating skillfully crafting poignant moments, which are captivating. He shines as Paddy, delivering an outstanding performance that showcases his versatility.

Saiyami Kher brings subtle and impactful performance, making her character relatable and inspiring. Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur contribute commendably to the ensemble. Amitabh Bachchan plays an extended cameo in the movie, which is refreshing. The film’s strength lies in its characters, which are superbly crafted by seasoned actors, it is a worthwhile watch.

Direction: R Balki

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, Shabana Azmi, and others

Rating – 4 Stars

Duration – 2 Hours 15 minutes

