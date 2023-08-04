Home

Ghoomer Trailer Review: Abhishek Bachchan And Saiyami Kher Show The Power of ‘Magic’ in Inspiring Story of Cricketer

Ghoomer Trailer Review: Abhishek Bachchan plays the role a cricket coach and Saiyami Kher plays a cricketer who loses her right arm in accident. Together, they make dreams come true with zeal, determination and 'magic'.

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in stills from Ghoomer (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Abhishek Bachchan seems to be creating a league of films that are timeless and inspiring. After an impactful performance in Dasvi, a story of an illiterate minister clearing the Xth exams from jail, he has come back with yet another story of grit and determination. Junior Bachchan plays the role of a cricket coach in his latest film ‘Ghoomer‘. The makers released the trailer of the film on Friday to a positive response.

While Bachchan plays a coach, actor Saiyami Kher, of Mirzya and Choked fame, essays the role of a cricketer who loses her right arm on the eve of her international cricket debut. The trailer of the film promises a story encouraging the idea of never-giving-up and that where there’s a will, there’s a way. The two minutes 27 seconds video begins with Bachchan’s dialogue: “Ye life na logic ka khel nahi hai, ye life magic ka khel hai (Life is not about logic. It is about magic). This is followed by the scenes narrating Anina’s (Saiyami) side of the story where she’s celebrating her selection to the Indian cricket team – a dream that kept her awake since childhood. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi make supporting appearances in the trailer and add more emotions to the story.

We also see a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan. It is not yet clear which character is he playing in the film but since this is an R Balki-directorial, Big B’s presence is given.

Watch The Trailer of Ghoomer Here:

Ghoomer is loosely inspired by the life of Károly Takács, a Hungarian athlete who became the first shooter to win two Olympic gold medals after losing his right arm in an accident. The film will be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year. It is slated to release on August 18, a week after Gadar 2 and OMG 2 hit the screens.

Ghoomer is written and directed by R Balki who has previously collaborated with Abhishek on Paa (2009). Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

