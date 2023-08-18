Home

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher‘s upcoming film Ghoomer has hit the theatres today, August 18, Friday. Directed by R Balki, the story of Ghoomer revolves around cricket, but it is far more than just a sports drama. It is a narrative that delves into the lives of its characters, delving into their challenges, dreams, and the relentless spirit that drives them forward. The first day-first show has started and the reviews from the critics and audiences have started coming.

Fans applaud Amitabh Bachchan’s cameo in Ghoomer. A Twitter user mentioned BigB’s presence has infused the narrative with a sense of gravitas, leaving an impact that extends beyond his limited screen time. “His collaboration with Abhishek Bachchan in this film is a true treat for fans of both actors, and their chemistry on screen is palpable.”

Expectations are high for Ghoomer to be a box-office success as it is Abhishek’s one of the best performances after Guru.

Amitabh Bachchan Reviews Ghoomer

Amitabh Bachchan watched the film and felt proud of his son. He took to his blog and mentioned, “It is beyond all doubt that GHOOMER is a very superior film .. I say this as a Father yes, but also as a long-standing member of this fantastic fraternity .. at this young age Abhishek and in the duration of the time you have been in the Industry, you have played the most complex characters with immense conviction, diversity and aplomb .. each one difficult, different and each .. successful .. my pride has no bounds .. it has been tough to be in reserve on compliments and facts , but .. NO MORE .. it has been spoken and shall be spoken ever .. (sic)”.

Check Ghoomer’s first reviews:

@juniorbachchan you are a volcano of an actor. What I saw in #Ghoomer is a brand new YOU. Like a Phoenix your acting has risen, this new era is yours to conquer and ours as your fans to cherish. @SaiyamiKher more in awe of your inner being. Brilliant performance. #Ghoomer is… — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) August 17, 2023

Really enjoyed watching the film #Ghoomer . Cricket , Inspiration aur Emotions bhar bhar ke hain. Apne Aasoon leke jaana theatre main. Yeh hain mera #GhoomerReview pic.twitter.com/GbSgTBYFQP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 17, 2023



In a recent interview, Saiyami Kher revealed that she underwent a lot of physical and mental preparation for preparing for her character in the upcoming movie Ghoomer and took notes from Yuvraj Singh who helped her prepare mentally for the role. She said, “For me, Ghoomer is a film about triumph. And Yuv’is career has been an inspiring triumph. A sports person does not just prepare physically but also mentally.”

Directed by the talented R. Balki, Ghoomer boasts a storyline that has been collaboratively crafted by Balki, Rahul Sengupta, and Rishi Virmani. The inspiration behind this captivating tale draws from the life of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who achieved the remarkable feat of securing two Olympic gold medals using his left hand, following a severe injury to his dominant hand.

