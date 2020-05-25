If you haven’t seen Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ghoomketu yet, then you are surely missing something. The film has been trending ever since it has been airing and people are loving it for its engaging content, brilliant actors, and realistic portrayals. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Raghuvir Yadav and Brijendra Kala in the main lead roles while also features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh in the cameo appearances. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Opens up About His Controversial Autobiography, Says 'I Warned Him Against Writing it But he Wanted to be Mahaan'

Ghoomketu is based on an aspiring beginner writer (Nawaz) from a small town who runs away to Mumbai to achieve his dreams. Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl, the film was released on 22 May 2020 via Zee5 instead of theatrical release due to coronavirus pandemic in India.

The character of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ghoomketu is written in such a way that you would find the relatability factor to the core. Twitter is flooded with positive comments about the show but then there are hilarious memes too.

Watched #GhoomketuOnZEE5

only beautiful character to watch is #IlaArun

👍😊 — Sandeepa Aatmanirbhar Rathore 🇮🇳 (@DeviSays09) May 25, 2020

#medtwitter #GhoomketuOnZEE5

When my non-medico friend ask me about my mbbs life

Me: pic.twitter.com/50LO2ZB14n — ADarsH rAI ☮ (@speakng_scalpel) May 25, 2020

#GhoomketuOnZEE5

When U ask my dad to buy something expensive

Dad: pic.twitter.com/huP1LNekrc — pakhandi_baba (@__joker_26) May 25, 2020

The shooting of the film was completed in 2014 and due to financial troubles as well as the inability to find ideal distributors for the film release, the film release was delayed for years.