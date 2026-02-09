Ghooskhor Pandat Row: FWICE seeks ban, plea reaches Delhi HC, protests erupt in UP and MP

What started as social media criticism has now turned into a full-blown controversy for the upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat. The film, starring Manoj Bajpayee and directed by Neeraj Pandey and Ritesh Shah, has come under fire over its title even before its release.

The matter has now moved beyond online outrage. Industry bodies, political groups and even the courts have stepped in, demanding action against the film.

FWICE calls the title “offensive and derogatory”

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has strongly objected to the film’s title, calling it “offensive and derogatory.” The body has demanded not just a change of title but a complete ban on the project.

BN Tiwari, president of FWICE, said, “FWICE is absolutely against making a mockery of any community. We are demanding not just a change of title but a ban on the film, because the intent is evident in the title itself. Such things may have been tolerated earlier, but they are unacceptable today.”

FWICE has also written to OTT platforms and the producers, stating that the title appears to single out a particular community and its traditional livelihood in a way that may hurt sentiments and disturb social harmony.

Tiwari further warned that if the release is not stopped, the union may issue a non-cooperation notice against the producers, directors and cast. He also suggested that OTT titles should go through mandatory registration to avoid such controversies in the future.

Matter reaches Delhi High Court

The controversy has now taken a legal turn. A writ petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the proposed release of the film. The petition argues that the title and promotional material are defamatory and communally sensitive.

At the same time, protests have been reported from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where members of Brahmin organisations have demanded a ban, claiming the title targets a particular community.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government has ordered the registration of an FIR against the director over the film’s title. In several places, effigies of the filmmakers and Manoj Bajpayee were reportedly burnt during demonstrations.

Manoj Bajpayee responds to the backlash

Amid the growing backlash, Manoj Bajpayee issued a statement on social media, saying he respects the concerns raised by people.

“When something you are part of causes hurt, it makes you pause and listen,” he wrote. He added that he chose the film for its character and story, and not as a comment on any community. Bajpayee also shared that the makers have taken down the promotional material in view of public sentiment.

So far, the directors Neeraj Pandey and Ritesh Shah, as well as the OTT platform associated with the project, have not issued any official statement.