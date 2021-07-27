Mumbai: Model turned actor Shivam Bhaargava, who made his debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Ghost opposite Sanaya Irani, was also seen in YouTube’s The Trip – Season 2, Zee5’s Bombers, Netflix’s Tuesdays and Fridays and best known for his work in music videos like ‘Kal Shab’ with Apeksha Porwal, Akasa’s Naiyyo, Main Marjaunga by Stebin Ben, Jeet Ganguly’s Kaise Hum Bataye and Palak Muchhal’s Dil Deewana with Pranutan Bahl and few short films. Recently seen playing commando alongside Akshaye Khanna in ZEE5’S State of Siege: Temple Attack raves about the challenges in his journey.Also Read - Ghost Video: Baby Gets 'Pulled Under The Bed' by Ghost, Dad Shares Horrifying Footage | Watch

On sharing about his journey he says,”It was long roller coaster journey. Being an outsider you have to figure your way out by yourself because you don’t have people working and helping you out for everything. It utilizes its own time and well at the end it’s a worthwhile journey. One has to buckle up because it is going to be tough but you’ve got to give it your all. I learned how things work and how to build up your portfolio and get to the right place at the right time. All my passion, sweat and hard toil was combined. Thus for me it’s been difficult yet worth journey.” Also Read - Scary! Man Clicks Picture of 'Ghost' After Hearing Strange Noises, Zoom in on The Image & You Will Know!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivam Bhaargava (@shivambhaargava)



He continues,”My journey has been amazing as I was fortunate enough to get some good work. I started with ads then films and web series. It’s been wonderful till now and I can’t complain. I’m fortunate enough to get those opportunities. Some of my future projects are lined up too.” Also Read - Umm What? Man Says He Has Been Dating A Ghost For 2 Years, But Fears She's Cheating On Him Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivam Bhaargava (@shivambhaargava)



On sharing about his biggest lessons he revealed, “The biggest lesson I have learnt is that when you audition there’s going to be a lot of rejection but you can’t take it personally because at the end of the day, the director and casting director have their own vision and they are looking for something. So it doesn’t necessarily mean you are a bad actor. It’s not always about you, that makes it easier to take rejections.”

On talking about his favorite director and kind of content he wants to work he states,”There are so many like Karan Johar, Aditya chopra, Anurag Kashyap, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Zoya Akhtar. I would love to play a romantic comedy, thriller, action. I think something like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayge, Dhoom or Tiger.”