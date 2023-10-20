Home

Entertainment

Ghost HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Ghost HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Ghost Movie Leaked Online For Free Download: Shiva Rajkumar and Jayaram's mass movie leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release. This may impact Ghost's box office collection.

Ghost HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Ghost Movie Leaked Online in HD Quality For Free Download: Kannada movie Ghost featuring Shiva Rajkumar, Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois was released on Thursday, October 19. The heist thriller is written and directed by MG Srinivas. Ghost is the first installment of a cinematic universe where MG Srinivas will be reprising his role as Mahesh Das from Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni. After the first day of Ghost release, netizens shared their reviews and all of them looked positive. However, there is sad news for the makers of Ghost as the film has been leaked online on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz in HD quality on day one of the release. Ghost’s leak may impact the box office collection too.

Trending Now

Ghost movie is based on crime and heist. The film has Dalavayi Muddanna alias Big Daddy, played by Shiva Rajkumar. He is a notorious crime boss who hijacks a prison and holds CBI officer Varman (Prashant Narayanan) hostage. Jayaram, who plays ACP Chengappa, is assigned to solve the hostage problem, where a cat-and-mouse game ensues between Big Daddy and Chengappa as they share a past history.

You may like to read

List of Sites Where Ghost Movie Has Been Leaked:

Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix are other websites where Mark Antony has been leaked.

Ghost Movie 2023 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Ganapath, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Bhagavanth Kesari, Ganapath, Leo, Dhak Dhak Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, The Great Indian Family, Sukhee, Mark Antony, The Nun II, Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES