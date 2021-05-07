Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: After days of tension between Virat and Sai, the duo has finally united. As concerned Sai visits the hospital to meet her injured husband Virat, even fans cannot resist expressing happiness. Several fans took to Twitter as Sai and Virat reunite in Hospital. Also Read - TRP Report Week 17: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Replaces Anupamaa At Top Spot - Check The Full List Here

In the latest episode, Sai and Virat were seen happy together after a number of days. Sai visits Virat in Hospital as the latter got injured during a grave mission. In the hospital, Sai was also seen taking a firm stand against Pakhi who tried to prevent Sai from meeting Virat. If on one hand, the audience saw jealous Pakhi’s tactics fail, fans were also relieved to see Sai and Virat together again. Seems like the ‘nok-jhok’ between the two has impressed fans a lot. Following the episode, several fans took to Twitter sharing views and expressing happiness as their favourite jodi is now back together. Fans tweeted using the hashtag SaiRat and shared stills from the episode. Also Read - Anupama, Pandya Store, Imlie And Other Top Shows to be Shot in Goa, Hyderabad, Bikaner Amid Janta Curfew in Mumbai

Just Wait for his more Nautankis now..

He will do so much nautanki to get his Baiko’s Attention.#SaiRat #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/3T3lVcqNi1 — kriti kedar (@kritisri) May 7, 2021

“My love for u is starting of forever and ending of never”

Them and their never-ending cute banters❤.they were in themselves ignoring the koi bhi aurat standing there

Neil and ayesha were top notch in this scene#SaiRat #GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/j1C0XQk0ph — Prerna (@BansodeUlhasbai) May 7, 2021

Among everything else, what fans loved the most is the SaiRat arguing on the definition of handsome. The scene left fans in complete awe.

Presenting you VIRAT “I just got shot but all I care abt is my biwi not finding me handsome ” CHAVAN #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #Sairat #sairatreunion https://t.co/cVNOgjNSGz — Mask up & Vaccinate /CSK (@DealPati) May 7, 2021

“aur aise koi khaas handsome toh hai nahi ki meri nazrein unki shakal se hate nahi.” “hello?! mai handsome nahi hu?” Why are these two like this? They abandoned Pakhi & ignored her entire existence and started bickering ❤️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin l #SaiRat pic.twitter.com/mSEU8aZlmz — pαlαĸ (@wannabecurious9) May 7, 2021

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. The show also features Kishore Shahane, Mitali Nag, Adish Vaidya and Shailesh Datar among others.