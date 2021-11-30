Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s Wedding: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married on November 30 in Ujjain. Now, their first picture as the newlywed couple is out and both look stunning as they twin with each other on their big day. In the photos, Aishwarya looks gorgeous in a red and white lehenga teamed up with bridal jewellery, subtle makeup, and a million-dollar smile. On the other hand, Neil complimented her in white sherwani, red stole and pagdi as he holds her after the ceremony.Also Read - Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's Marriage: Pre-Wedding Video Shows Love Is In The Air | Watch

Neil and Aishwarya got married in the most traditional way. They even dressed accordingly. It looks like a traditional Gujarati wedding. Neil is a Gujarati whereas Aishwarya’s hometown is MP’s Ujjain. The wedding festivities started with haldi, mehendi, sangeet, and the wedding in the last. Aishwarya and Neil have been treating their fans with their pictures from the ceremonies. Also Read - TRP Report Week 46: Anupamaa Reigns Again, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses Minor Increase | Full List

Take a look at the pictures and videos from Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s Wedding:

Last night, sangeet night was a gala affair in presence of family and friends. Take a look at the all the pictures from their celebrations.