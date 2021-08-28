Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Sai breaks down as Virat continues to maintain distance with her and misbehaves with her.Also Read - Pakhi Aka Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Opens Up About Social Media Hatred and How It's Getting Ugly Now

Recently, we saw how Virat announced his transfer from the city, adding that he will leave Sai in the next two days. Moreover, he decides to maintain distance with Sai and pledges to never confess his love for her. In the upcoming episode, while Sai tries to take care of Virat as he is unwell, Virat gets irritated and speaks rudely with her. Virat not only throws away the food but also tells Sai that he has nothing to do with her. Sai breaks down recalling Pakhi and Virat's past life but tries to be bold and tells herself that she should move on. Moreover, Sai also remembers her late father and admits that she is fond of Virat.

Moreover, Samrat remains adamant about his decision to divorce Pakhi and tells the Chavan family members that even Pakhi wishes for the same. However, when Kaku refuses to believe, Samrat warns everyone not to force Pakhi for any decision otherwise he will break all ties with them.

What will happen next? Will Virat leave Sai? Will this end Sai and Virat’s love life?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last eight weeks.

Follow this space for more updates related to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.