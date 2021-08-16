Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Samrat agrees to return home with Virat and Sai. However, he announces a divorce from Pakhi.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Big Twist: Sai Exposes Samrat, Questions Him For Hiding His Identity

Recently, we saw how Sai met Samrat during her trip to Mahabaleshwar with Virat. However, Samrat introduced himself as Sam and refused to recognise Virat and Mohit. While this has already left everyone shocked, in the upcoming episode, Sai notices that the names of children in the orphanage have been named after Chawan family members. She is then confident that Sam is none other than Samrat and questions him for hiding his true identity. Sam also finally accepts that he is Samrat, in front of Sai.

Initially, Samrat refuses to return home and adds that he wishes to divorce Pakhi. However, Sai tells Samrat that it is his duty to return and inform Pakhi about the same himself. Samrat then agrees to return home and pledges to give divorce to Pakhi. Samrat also announces that he is not going to the Chawan Niwas permanently and will return to Mahabaleshwar as and when he wishes to.

Moreover, in the upcoming episode, we will see while Samrat’s comeback left everyone teary-eyed in the Chawan family, Pakhi was shocked and surprised.

What will happen now? Will Pakhi agree to divorce Samrat?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last seven weeks.