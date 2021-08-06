Mumbai: You will never believe the whopping amount enigmatic star Rekha got for shooting a minute promo video of Star Plus’ show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Rekha may not be seen on screen often but whenever she does, it’s a head-turner because of her timeless charm and ageless beauty. The veteran actor makes select appearances on the small screens and this time, she was seen in Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s latest promo where she talked about the lives of Virat aka Neil Bhatt, Patralekha aka Aishwarya Sharma and Sai aka Ayesha Joshi. The story will be turned upside down with the re-entry of Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans Love Rekha’s Ageless Beauty; Worried by Twist in Sai-Virat’s Love Story - See Reactions

Ever since Rekha made her appearance on screen to introduce Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, fans have been eagerly waiting to see her again. Well, making their wish come true, the makers finally raised the excitement quotient a notch higher by releasing the latest promo of the show. In the promo, Rekha looked breathtakingly gorgeous in her Kanjivaram sarees and trademark jhumkas and makeup.

A source from the industry shared, "There is no parallel to Rekha Ji! We all know her charisma is boundless and she was also a part of the first promo when the show was launched. The title of the show is inspired by one of the most melodic tracks of Bollywood and this song has a special place in her heart. It's truly wonderful that she is a part of the second promo as well which talks about trouble in paradise for Sai & Virat's love story on the show."

Check Rekha’s fees for Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Also, as per industry sources, the evergreen icon has got a huge sum of money, that you can’t even imagine. For a brief 1-minute appearance in the promo, Rekha was paid a whopping amount of Rs 5-7 crores! Now, that’s some serious moolah we must say!

Watch this space for more updates!