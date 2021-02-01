Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath have been blessed with a second baby – a boy on Monday, February 1, 2021. Social media pages of the couple are flooded with congratulatory messages on the arrival of the boy. Bharti Singh took to her Instagram to share an unseen picture of Ginni with her daughter Amayra twinning in a lemon green dress. The picture is from Ginni-Kapil’s baby shower. She is seen holding a balloon in her hand and wearing a tiara on her head. While baby Amayra looks the same as her mom. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Gets Trolled After Announcing Birth of Second Baby, Netizens Ask 'Why no Gap'

While sharing the picture, Bharti captioned it as: "Its boy 👦 yay!!!!!!!!!!!! 1st Feb will always be a special date for me. My Lil bundle of joy, junior Kapil, you have brought in so much happiness to me… I can't even express in words. Mera bhai ki family Aaj complete ho gayi… @kapilsharma bhai Abhi aapko parental leave Leni chahiye and spend tones of your time with your angels… god bless you Lil one; can't wait to hold you in my arms! ♥️ @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗".

Archana Puran Singh also took to her handle and wrote, “Anayra has a baby brother And you have double the cuteness and double the happiness in your family. Congratulations Mommy and Daddy @ginnichatrath @kapilsharma Overjoyed at the happy news of the safe and healthy arrival of your lil baby boy!”

While Krushna Abhishek wrote, “Mubarak ho Kapil and Ginni. God bless u both very happy for the whole family our Chota kappu has arrived. @kapilsharma”. Kiku Sharda shared a photo of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Sharma with daughter Anayra Sharma on his Instagram story. He wrote, “It’s a boy! Congrats Ginni and Kapil.”