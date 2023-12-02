Giorgia Andriani Breaks Silence on Her Breakup With Arbaaz Khan Reveals, 'Malika Arora Didn't...

Home

After breakup with Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani expressed she will always have 'feelings' for him. She also opened up whether Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika Arora affected their relationship.

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his model-actor girlfriend Giorgia Andriani have decided to go their separate ways after being in a relationship for several years. Giorgia confirmed their breakup in a recent interview but also expressed that she will always have feelings for Arbaaz.

Giorgia Andriani CONFIRMS Breakup With Arbaaz Khan, Speaks About His Relationship With Ex-Wife Malaika Arora

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Giorgia mentioned that she and Arbaaz were aware from the beginning that their relationship wouldn’t last for too long. But after the breakup, they will continue to be good friends. She said, “At this point, we are very good friends, we will always be very good friends. At that time we were more than friends. We have always been very close, and always had a lot of fun together. I guess that was also one of the reasons why it was hard to become from friends to friends friends…I think since the beginning we both knew that it wouldn’t have lasted forever. Because we are very different, we both knew that. But neither of us dared to admit that.”

Discussing Arbaaz’s past relationship with Malaika, Giorgia remarked, “It didn’t affect my equation in any manner. The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not come in the way of my relationship with him. It was already over since like two years but officially they had divorced one year, one and a half year something like that.” She revealed her relationship with Arbaaz was never affected because of his ex-wife Malaika Arora. The decided to breakup mutually and ‘still has feelings’ for him.

Arbaaz and Giorgia have consistently been in the spotlight due to their notable age gap of over twenty years. He previously mentioned to Siddharth Kannan, “There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’ It could have been a brief and short-term affair. But when you get into a relationship, you don’t look too far ahead, but the longer you’re in it, there are more questions that need to be answered… I think we are in that phase of our lives thinking how we would like to take it further. It is too early to talk for me right now.”

For unversed, Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora, who is now dating Arjun Kapoor. Arbaaz and Malaika ended their relationship in 2017, following which Arbaaz was often spotted with Giorgia at various places. Arbaaz and Malaika are co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan.

