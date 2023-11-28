Gippy Grewal Makes SHOCKING Revelation After Lawrence Bishnoi’s Attack: ‘No Friendship With Salman Khan…’

Home

Gippy Grewal’s Canada home was attacked by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The singer-actor has now officially said that he does not consider Salman to be a friend and...

Gippy Grewal, a Punjabi musician and actor, is in shock and finds it difficult to understand what motivated criminal Lawrence Bishnoi to attack his Canada home. According to reports, the 40-year-old singer has only met Bollywood actor Salman Khan twice and stated that he had ‘no friendship with Salman Khan’ in an interview with News18 following the gunfire.

Gippy Grewal is NOT Friends With Salman Khan

Gippy Grewal revealed to the same portal that he received a call from the film’s producer inviting him to the Maujaan Hi Maujaan trailer launch. He said, “The producer, who backed the film (Maujaan Hi Maujaan) invited Salman to the trailer launch. I met him there. Before that, I met him on the sets of Bigg Boss. I have no friendship with Salman Khan and the anger of it is being taken out on me. For me, it is still shocking and I am unable to process what has happened to me.”

Concerns for the safety of Gippy Grewal and his family have been voiced by many on social media. The singer further said, “This happened (early Sunday) around 12:30 AM to 1 AM. My house is in West Vancouver, the incident took place there. We cannot comprehend what has happened and why it has happened… When this incident happened, I was shocked because I have never faced any controversies before. I have no enmity with anyone so I couldn’t even think who could have been behind the attack.”

Lawrence Bishnoi Claims Ownership For The Attack

Following the incident, Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, who is suspected of killing Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala and is linked to Canadian mobster Goldy Brar, turned to Facebook to claim credit. He said, “You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had… You’ve now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn’t require a visa; it comes uninvited.”

Bishnoi informed the Delhi Police in 2022 that his community would not forgive him until he expressed regret for murdering a blackbuck, an animal held in high regard by the Bishnoi people. Since then, the superstar has stepped up his security by driving a car that is bulletproof and employing guards.

Salman Khan has not yet responded to the event.

