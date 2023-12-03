Home

Entertainment

Girlfriend Goals! Ananya Panday Proudly Wears ‘Kapur’ T-Shirt, Hints at Dating Aditya Roy Kapur – Check Crazy Reactions

Girlfriend Goals! Ananya Panday Proudly Wears ‘Kapur’ T-Shirt, Hints at Dating Aditya Roy Kapur – Check Crazy Reactions

Ananya Panday flaunts 'Kapur' on her pink-coloured customised t-shirt - THIS is how her and Aditya Roy Kapur's fans are reacting - WATCH

Girlfriend Goals! Ananya Panday Proudly Wears 'Kapur' T-Shirt, Hints at Dating Aditya Roy Kapur - Check Crazy Reactions

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor’s dating news have been making news for quite some time. The duo are often spotted together on dinner dates, movie premieres, and red-carpet events. Just recently, Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport in a pretty pink co-ord set with minimal makeup look. However, it was her customised t-shirt featuring Kapur in Hindi that caught our gaze. Ananya Panday smiled for the paps, greeted them and even posed for pictures with her fans. The entire spotlight went to her pink-coloured V-neck t-shirt that had rumoured beau’s name written at the corner.

Trending Now

WATCH Ananya Panday’s Viral Video From Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

You may like to read

Ananya Panday’s video from the airport went viral on social media. Ananya and Aditya’s fans dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Its dhruv kapoor design but I like that you implied Aditya roy kapoor😂😂😂😂 (sic).” Another user wrote, “The internet needs to chill…she is just wearing a Dhruv Kapoor outfit (sic).” The third user wrote, “Most beautiful actress ananya 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌 (sic).”

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating rumours were fueled after the two attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party in 2022 together. The rumoured couple have been spotted multiple times not just in and around the town but also on international trips. If rumours are to be believed, Aditya and Ananya celebrated her birthday in the Maldives together. She also wished him on his 38th birthday with an unseen photo from the trip. For the unversed, during her appearance on the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Ananya Panday said, “I am feeling very Aditya Coy Kapur,” when Karan Johar asked her about dating the ‘Fitoor’ actor.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2. The actor received accolades for her role in the movie.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.