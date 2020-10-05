Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh’s remark on the Hathras rape case has created an uproar among Bollywood celebrities. In a statement, he said, “rape can be stopped only with sanskar and not governance.” The BJP leader, known for controversial comments, responded to a question on Saturday wherein he was asked on the surge in crimes against women amid massive outrage against a 20-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. While talking about the same, he seemingly shifted the blame on women. Also Read - 'Rahul Gandhi is Totally Ignorant About Indian Culture & Has a Foreign Mentality: BJP MLA Who Linked Rape To 'Sanskar'

He said, "I am a teacher along with being an MLA. Such incidents (like rape) can be stopped only with sanskar (culture), not with shasan (good governance) or talwar (referring to sword or might)."

Actor Kriti Sanon reacted to his statement and lashed out at the BJP leader. She asked, "Teach daughters how to not get raped??? Can he hear himself talk? THIS is the MINDSET that needs to change! It's so messed up! Why can't they give some sanskaar to their sons???"

Teach daughters how to not get raped??? Can he hear himself talk? THIS is the MINDSET that needs to change! Its so messed up! Why can’t they give some sanskaar to their sons??? https://t.co/JXj9Tx6YOe — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) October 3, 2020



Swara Bhaskar shared an old video of the politician where he is making disparaging comments on the Unnao rape case in 2018 and wrote, “This petty man is an old sinner.”



On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also responded to the remarks and said, “This is the filthy RSS male chauvinist mentality at work. Men do the raping but women need to be taught good values.”

However, BJP MLA today hit back at Rahul and said, “Rahul is a person of dual character and foreign mentality. He is totally ignorant about Indian culture. He will understand the definition of nationalism if he takes tuition from nationalists. He could not understand the crux of the country”s culture.”