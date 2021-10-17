Sardar Udham featuring Vicky Kaushal has been released on the digital platform Amazon Prime on October 16, 2021. The biographical film, based on the life of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, has been receiving a positive response from the critics and the audience. A day after the release of the film, fans on Twitter have flooded with praises. They call it Vicky’s best performing film and asks to give him a medal. Sardar Udham is all about freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who is famous for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Breaks Silence on 'Roka Ceremony' With Katrina Kaif: "Will Get Engaged Soon Enough"

Vicky Kaushal's look was very much grabbing in the film. Twitter was full of praises for the actor and fans declared him as one of the finest actors in the industry. One of the users wrote, "So far, The Best Performance in 2021 by any Bollywood Actor – #VickyKaushal in #SardarUdham Give this man a medal, award, trophies or any honours you give for Best Actor. Certainly, a competitor for National Award too alongwith #Mohanlal for #Drishyam2 & #Dhanush for #Karnan".

The second user wrote, "This scene and his acting will gonna make you cry!! This particular attack sequence will gonna make you angry about what happen back then and gonna make you think what azadi is and what our heroes has done for it #VickyKaushal #SardarUdhamSingh".

“Absolute masterpiece #sardaarUdham well-done #VickyKaushal It’s a must-watch film as it depicts about one of the unsung heroes of our freedom struggle, Udham Singh. I hope such pictures shall be made so that our future and present generations must get to know about our heroes”, wrote another user.

Have a look at the reactions on Sardar Udham:

SAANS BAS JAANE WALI HO

TOH ROOH KAISE SAMBHAALTE HAIN 💔#SardarUdham : A heartbreaking, powerful & impactful film Masterful direction by #ShoojitSircar and an award winning performance by @vickykaushal09 that will deeply resonate with all Indians #VickyKaushal Sharing soon pic.twitter.com/C2zAES7P85 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 15, 2021

One of super class movie on Jaliawala Bagh which otherwise has lost in history. Powerful impact and super class acting as usual @vickykaushal09. Many congrats!! — Avinash Dhoot (@dhoot_avinash) October 16, 2021

Sardar Udham Singh ko Naman..

What a film..👏#SardarUdham is absolutely amazing, unforgettable n inspiring..#VickyKaushal you are the best.. Proud of you..👍@vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/ucX1HuFiu9 — dr_ranjitesh🇮🇳 (@ranjitesh) October 17, 2021

#VickyKaushal

I m horrified after that scene….

Suddenly filled up with too much of emotions….

How can one carry out such a scene…?#SardarUdham #VickyKaushal #ShoojitSircar pic.twitter.com/WEkW0M5nkE — Pariksha Sihag (@SihagPariksha) October 17, 2021

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal penned a thank you note to filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for casting him in the film and giving him an experience that “took a lot out of him and gave a lot more in return.” “Thank You @shoojitsircar Sir for taking me back in time and making me meet your #SardarUdham. An experience that took a lot out of me and gave a lot more in return,” he wrote on Instagram.

Late Irrfan Khan was originally supposed to play the role of Sardar Udham in the film. Dedicating the film to Irrfan, Vicky added, “This one’s for the two friends that you always wish to keep alive, Udham Singh and Irrfan Saab.”

Abhishek Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan and several others headed to Twitter to give their fans a review of the most recent film he watched, Sardar Udham featuring Vicky Kaushal. Big B mentioned that the film was ‘beautiful’ and called it ‘poetic’. He also wrote, “Please watch it” and added #Inspired in the tweet. The Big Bull actor also congratulated the entire team behind the film.

Sara, on the other hand wrote: “An intensely honest, visually stunning and soul touching film by @shoojitsircar sir! Beautiful, gut wrenching and simply brilliant performance by @vickykaushal109″.