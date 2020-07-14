Glee actor Naya Rivera, who has been missing, has been found dead by US officials. Her body was found in the California Lake where she drowned last week during a boat trip with her four-year-old son. Her body was retrieved and an initial examination indicated no foul play or suicide. Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told the media in a press conference, “We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera” as he pointed to the location, appearance, clothing and condition of the body. Also Read - Naya Rivera, American TV Actor Famous For Glee, Goes Missing at Lake Piru in California

He further added, “Her body was being taken to a medical examiner’s office for a full autopsy and confirmation of her identity from dental records, though no other missing persons have been reported at Lake Piru.” Also Read - Heartwarming! Amid Lockdown, Kerala Operates 70-Seater Boat to Ferry Just One Schoolgirl to Help Her Take Exams

The 33-year-old actor is believed to have drowned after renting the boat with her son at the camping and recreational hotspot. Her son was found drifting boat alone on the lake on Wednesday after she went missing. Also Read - boAt Airdopes 201 true wireless earbuds with 9 hours battery launched: Price, Features

A massive search involving divers, patrol boats and helicopters were launched. Her son told the police earlier, “He looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.”

Ayub also pointed, “The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting — it was unanchored — and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself.”

It was reported that Rivera rented the boat in the afternoon. About three hours later, the child was spotted in the boat by himself. He was reportedly unharmed and he told pthe olice investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but she never returned to the boat.

Rivera is best known for her role as Santana Lopez in Glee. She went on to appear in Devious Maids and Step Up: High Water.