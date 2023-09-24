Home

Global Citizen Festival 2023: BTS Jungkook Sets The Stage On Fire, Army Reacts

BTS Jungkook made jaws drop in baggy sweatshirt at the Global Citizen Festival 2023.The global pop icon delivered an outstanding performance on his songs like Seven ,Still With You and more - WATCH viral videos!

Global Citizen Festival 2023: BTS Jungkook once again made the headlines with his exceptional performance at the Global Citizen Festival 2023. The ‘Seven‘ singer performed various songs and stunned his fans with his mesmerizing vocals and energetic dance moves. He looked dapper as always in a baggy sweatshirt with a green and black check pattern that had a front open zip fastening, a hood on the back, and a high-low asymmetrical hem. Jungkook started his performance with the 2018 song ‘Euphoria.’ His fans got emotional seeing him perform. In one of the viral videos, the global icon thanked the audience for joining even while it was raining.

WATCH BTS Jungkook’s Blazing Performance

Jungkook, Global Citizen Festival full performance. pic.twitter.com/xLCZB0ZuUD — jungkook pics (@kookpiics) September 23, 2023

BTS Jungkook Surprised His Fans

Jungkook was joined by artist Latto making the audience cheer loudly. He performed on several BTS hits like Dynamite, Butter and Permission to Dance. To everyone’s surprise, he announced his upcoming single 3D ft Jack Harlow. The track will be out on September 29, 2023.

Jungkook Shares Update About ‘3D’:

JUNGKOOK ANNOUNCING HIS UPCOMING SONG “3D” AT THE END OF HIS GLOBAL CITIZEN PERFORMANCE IN FUCOWSVWLSHWLDBSB pic.twitter.com/cD1MWAHomf — lea⁷ ‍ (@seokjinbit) September 23, 2023

BTS Army Can’t Stop Gushing Over His Performance

Jungkook stunned his fans with an exceptional performance at the festival. His fans were quick to shower their love and appreciation. One of the users wrote, “Jungkookie thanks for today you did so well your performance was more than wonderful I’m proud of you as always. Jungkook style is great he looks very attractive and handsome. It was really an honor watching this live.” Another fan thanked Jungkook for a memorable performance and wrote, “THANK YOU JUNGKOOK FOR ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL BREATHTAKING UNFORGETTABLE PERFORMANCE (sic).” The third user wrote, “I just experienced the most out of body performance of my life oh my god jungkook.” The fourth user wrote, “I would go through the monsoon that was Global Citizen all over again for you Jungkook. Amazing performance! “Still With You” in the rain?! Thank you (sic).”

Jungkookie thanks for today you did so well your performance was more than wonderful I’m proud of you as always. Jungkook style is great he looking very attractive and handsome. It was really an honor watching this live.#JungKookOnGlobalCitizen#purplelightsforjk pic.twitter.com/ahyoFwHmfp — Saleha Shaikh V (@v_saleha) September 24, 2023

THANK YOU JUNGKOOK FOR ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL BREATHTAKING UNFORGETTABLE PERFORMANCE :’)#JungKookOnGlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/a9UMV4TE5U — Jung Kirk saw JK (@peachiikoo) September 24, 2023

i just experienced the most out of body performance of my life oh my god jungkook …. pic.twitter.com/dKfrAO3iLB — suhani⁷ saw jjk & myg (@S0P3WRLD) September 24, 2023

I would go through the monsoon that was Global Citizen all over again for you Jungkook. Amazing performance! “Still With You” in the rain?! Thank you pic.twitter.com/RAReUqf32z — ‍지지⁷ꪜ ³ᴰ saw StillWithYou live (@RJsB1tch) September 24, 2023

Jeon Jungkook, I am so proud of you!! What phenomenal performances and his beautiful vocals!! Literally cried pic.twitter.com/SvjzDaOHrE — Kans ³ᴰ|| ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@btsthebest007) September 23, 2023

For the unversed, the Global Citizen Festival 2023 sought to address numerous concerns and raise awareness of poverty, education, fundamental rights, and other topics. Jungkook attended the event in addition to other musicians like 3RACHA, and Stray Kids.

