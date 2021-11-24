Panaji: In a sad news for music and dance lovers, the very popular electronic dance music (EDM) Sunburn festival, one of the highlights of Goa’s year-end tourism itinerary, will not be held this year. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that his office had rejected a file moved by the Tourism Ministry to permit the event, organised by Percept Live, which is held around December-end in the coastal state. “We have not given permission for Sunburn this year. My office has already processed the file,” Sawant told reporters after a cabinet meeting.Also Read - Goa Government To Auction 'Six To Eight' Mining Blocks, SBI To Help. Details Here

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said that he was of the opinion that the festival should be organised, but added that the Chief Minister's word on the issue was final. "Any decision on hosting any event is taken by the CM. They (CMO) know the pandemic situation and the SOPs. The file had come to us, we had sent it to (CMO) for a decision. The final decision is taken by the CM," Ajgaonkar said, adding that Sawant may have made the call keeping the Covid situation in the state in mind.

"I felt that it should be held. I wanted it to happen. What people want should happen. The CM has taken a decision after studying the matter. I cannot take any decision, without final approval from the CM. The CM has not informed me about rejecting the file yet," Ajgaonkar said.

(Based on IANS inputs)