Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shuts Down Troll: South actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu responded to a troll on social media who accused her of 'robbing' Rs 50 crore in alimony from her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, after their divorce. On Tuesday, a troll commented on her marital status while also accusing her of robbing a "gentleman" of Rs 50 crore. His remark implies that the actress received alimony from her ex-husband as a result of their divorce.

Eega fame usually ignores her social media trolls by simply blocking them, replied, "God bless your soul." With this reply, the troll deleted his disrespectful comment soon. Samantha's subtle, yet hitting reply caught the attention of all.

Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul . https://t.co/IqA1feO9K1 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 21, 2021

Samantha who was last seen in Family Man 2 has been trending on social media since the release of her item single ‘Oo Antava‘ from the film ‘Pushpa.’ While a huge section of the Internet was busy lauding the actress for the newest hat she has worn, one section has been degrading her for her ‘boldness’ in the song. She thanked her admirers for all the love they showered on her item number in a post on her Instagram.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is to appear in Gunasekhar’s directorial ‘Shaakunthalam‘, while she has a couple of multilingual movies in her pipeline. She also has a Hollywood movie titled ‘The Arrangements Of Love‘ on her list.