Independent director Leena Manimekalai has created a storm in the media with various politicians and fringed groups commenting on her film and the poster.

Goddess Kaali Cigarette Poster Row LIVE: FIR Against Leena Manimekalai in Delhi

Delhi police registered an FIR against director Leena Manimekalai after a lawyer filed a complaint against her for sharing a film poster in which a woman is seen smoking a cigarette while dressed as Goddess Kali. Acting on the complaint, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa revealed that a case has been registered against the director under section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code was made out.

Goddess Kaali Cigarette Poster Row LIVE: Ayodhya’s Mahant says “Tumhara bhi sar tan see juda ho jaaye…”

Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya issued a threat to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on Wednesday. He referred to the Nupur Sharma case and said the director is inviting the same threat as the suspended BJP spokesperson. Talking to the reporters, Mahant said, "Look at the recent events. When Nupur Sharma said the right things, it sparked fire across India, across the world. But you want to insult the Hindu religion? Kya chaahte ho, tumhara bhi sar tan se juda ho jaaye (Do you also want your head to be separated from your body)? Is this what you want?" He further called Leena's documentary an 'insult to Sanatan dharam and Hindu gods and goddesses.'

The trailer shows a woman dressed in the costume of Goddess Kaali. She is seen smoking a cigarette in the photo. Along with her usual accoutrements of a trishul (trident) and sickle, the actor playing the goddess is also shown wielding the LGBTQ+ community’s pride flag.

The seer has urged the Union home ministry to take strict action against the filmmaker. He also asked the government to ban the movie.

“I request the Union home ministry to take strictest action against her and to ban the movie. If actions are not taken, we will create a situation that will be difficult to handle,” the seer warned.

Mahant Raju Das said that the filmmaker can still be forgiven for her audacity if she apologises now. “But if the movie is released, then we will create a situation that you won’t be able to handle,” he said.

Sharad Shukla, former general secretary of Indian Youth Congress, also demanded a ban on the movie.

“People who make such web series and documentaries should be put behind bars,” Sharad Shukla said.