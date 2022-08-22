Godfather teaser: The wait is over as there is a treat for South and Bollywood fans! Godfather starring Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi is all set to release on Dussehra 2022 i.e. October 5. The makers shared the teaser of Godfather where Chiranjeevi puts on another larger-than-life avatar. The teaser shows Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in action-packed avatars and Nayanthara also appears briefly in the video. Godfather teaser has taken the internet by storm. The major highlight is definitely the last portion where Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan come together in a jeep, leaving the audience on the edge of their seat.Also Read - Salman Khan's EX Girlfriend Somy Ali Calls Him 'Woman Beater' & 'Sadistic' In Latest Post, Says 'Stop Worshipping Him Please'

Godfather is a remake of Malayalam film Lucifer where Chiranjeevi takes on Mohanlal's role. Salman will be seen essaying the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran in Godfather and Nayanthara takes on Manju Warrier's role. The film is directed by Mohan Raja, will mark Salman's first appearance in a Telugu film. It will release on October 5.

Watch the teaser of Godfather here:



Fans have gone berserk over Salman and Chiranjeevi duo. "Woah…blockbuster coming soon," a social media user commented. "Can't wait," another one wrote. A social media user commented, "They look so good together.

The teaser has been released to mark Chiranjeevis’ birthday, which falls on August 22.