Godzilla vs. Kong Box Office Collection Day 3: Godzilla vs Kong has opened to a great start at the Indian box office. The movie, which released mid-week on 24 March, has collected over Rs 4.22 crores in India on its third day for all languages. Godzilla vs Kong earned well on its first 3 days at the box office and in total has earned roughly Rs 16.02 Crores. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet, the film embarked on an excellent start despite the COVID-19 pandemic and will earn good on Saturday and Sunday. Taran tweeted: “#GodzillaVsKong remains steady on Day 3 [Fri]… Biz should gather momentum on Sat and Sun… Wed 6.40 cr, Thu 5.40 cr, Fri 4.22 cr. Total: ₹ 16.02 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions.” Also Read - Godzilla vs Kong Opening Day Box Office Prediction: Monster-verse To Earn Rs 4-5 Crore, Might Be Affected Due To COVID-19

Godzilla vs Kong is a Hollywood biggie and has a major star cast, including Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler from Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Demián Bichir. The film released in four languages in India – English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu – and with the English version leading the way by a huge margin all across the country. The English and Hindi version alone has fared better than the day one figures of Roohi and Mumbai Saga.

In Godzilla vs Kong, the Kong is brought to the city which is being threatened by another monster, Godzilla. The sci-fi movie revolves around two nearly 400ft beasts. Kong and Godzilla turn the entire city into a battleground.

Master was the one in Tamil Nadu that broke all records, Krack did that in Telugu states and Godzilla vs Kong is the Hollywood film that has opened as well as expected, and now, it’s time for Bollywood to deliver.