Godzilla vs. Kong Leaked Online: Godzilla vs. Kong has finally hit the theatres on March 24, 2021. Godzilla vs. Kong finale is the fourth installment to the MonsterVerse created by Legendary Entertainment. The film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demian Bichir. The reviews of Godzilla vs. Kong are very positive and fans are going crazy over the film. However, there is sad news for Godzilla vs. Kong fans as the film, directed by Adam Wingard has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others. Godzilla vs. Kong has leaked online on day 1 of its release in India in full HD quality. The leak is an issue of concern for the makers as it may affect the box office collection. The film is released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across cinemas in India. Also Read - Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Godzilla vs. Kong was released internationally on March 24, 2021, and is scheduled in the United States on March 31, where it will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. In the film Godzilla vs. Kong, after being established by the Titans’ alpha, Godzilla collides with King Kong in a spectacular battle in Godzilla VS Kong. The face-off between Godzilla and Kong is top-notch. The film has jaw-dropping fight scenes between the two iconic titans. Wingard’s direction style is full-on display. Also Read - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Mumbai Saaga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites. Also Read - Mosagallu Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)