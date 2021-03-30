China: The rising coronavirus cases in India might have curbed the growth of Hollywood monster drama Godzilla vs. Kong at the domestic Box Office, but in China, it’s rising like no other movie in the post-pandemic era. As reported by several Chinese Box Office publications, the film has beaten the collections of Avatar in China in its first weekend Box Office collection. Also Read - Godzilla vs. Kong Box Office Collection Day 3: Alexander Skarsgard-Millie Bobby Brown Mints Rs 16.02 Crores

As reported by Chinese cinema ticketing platform Maoyan, Godzilla vs Kong took the Box Office by storm in mainland China and collected 459 million yuan (over Rs 509 crore) within three days of its release. With this figure, the monster drama has also surpassed the collection of Tenet that was released in September last year. Tenet garnered 456 million yuan which is close to over Rs 505 crore. This has made Godzilla vs. Kong the highest-grossing movie in mainland China following the reopening of the cinemas amid the COVID-19 scare.

In India, however, the film has not exhausted its maximum potential due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country. Despite enjoying an extended weekend, the Adam Wingard-directorial garnered Rs 28.96 crore (nett) in India. The film released on Wednesday and opened at Rs 6.40 crore.

Check out the detailed Box Office Breakup of Godzilla vs. Kong in India:

Wednesday: Rs 6.40 crore

Thursday: Rs 5.40 crore

Friday: Rs 4.22 crore

Saturday: Rs 6.42 crore

Sunday: Rs 6.52 crore

Total: Rs 28.96 crore

Godzilla vs. Kong was being looked as the major business reviver at the Box Office. However, at least in India, it couldn’t meet the expectations. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates!