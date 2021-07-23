Godzilla vs. Kong: Amazon Prime Video announces the digital premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong this August 14. After receiving rave reviews from across the world, Godzilla vs. Kong is all set for its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video in English as well as three Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Adam Wingard, and starring Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgard, Godzilla vs. Kong will be available to stream on Prime. Fans are extremely happy with the news as they can now enjoy the film in their homes.Also Read - Godzilla vs Kong Sets US Box Office on Fire, Beats Wonder Woman 1984 to Become Biggest Pandemic Release

Godzilla vs. Kong also stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir in pivotal roles. A sequel to Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Godzilla vs. Kong is the 12th film in the King Kong franchise and the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise. The epic film pits two of the greatest icons of the Monsterverse, The Godzilla and the Kong against each other with humanity caught in the balance.

Talking about the legendary clash between these icons, director Adam Wingard says, "This is a battle that hasn't been waged since 1962, so for us, it was like, it's gotta be the most definitive version and the most satisfying version of these two monsters coming together. In doing that and knowing that everybody has got their favourite, we had to ensure to satisfy both their supporters. They both have their unique special powers and weaknesses…so that's all taken into consideration. For us, it was most important that this was the most epic battle of all time."

The movie focuses on Kong and his protectors, who undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. They, however, unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe.

Godzilla vs. Kong, produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment, was being looked as the major business reviver at the Box Office. However, in India, it couldn’t meet the expectations due to the rising coronavirus cases. But in China, Godzilla vs. Kong rose like no other movie in the post-pandemic era. Within three days of its release, the film took the Box Office by storm in mainland China and collected 459 million yuan (over Rs 509 crore) within three days of its release.