Gold Medal For India's Jeremy Lalrinnuga at CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnuga scripted history by winning the second gold and fifth medal for India in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Lalrinnunga became the second Indian to win gold in the 2022 edition by lifting 300 kgs in the 67 kgs category. Bollywood celebs have started pouring in congratulatory messages for the 19-year-old athlete for making the tricolour go higher with his victory. Ranveer Singh, Ayushman Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher and others lauded the weightlifter for bringing laurels to Indian sports. The actors took to their Instagram stories and twitter to rejoice the Proud moment in Indian sports' legacy.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories and shared pictures of Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnuga, Bindyarani Devi, Sanket Sagar and Gururaja Poojary. Ranveer captioned his post as, "UNSTOPPABLE!!!" Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture of Jeremy Lalrinnuga in her Instagram stories and wrote, "Keep them coming! Congratulations Jeremy," adding a heart emoji and Indian tricolour. Ayushman Khurrana too took to his Instagram stories sharing Jeremy Lalrinnuga's picture and captioned it with a clapping and tricolour emoji.

Check out the celeb reactions on Jeremy Lalrinnuga’s Gold win:

Taapsee Pannu, who is always consistent with congratulating our athletes tweeted on Jeremy Lalrinnuga's victory as well. Taapsee wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Another gold ! #Jeremy weightlifting and this was a bloody painful one. I wish he recovers soon I'm sure the good will help. What a sportsman." Anupam Kher too tweeted about Jeremy's glorious win and congratulated him on behalf of the whole country.

Check out the tweets of Anupam Kher and Taapsee Pannu:

Another gold ! #Jeremy weightlifting and this was a bloody painful one. I wish he recovers soon I’m sure the good will help. What a sportsman 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #CWG2022 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 31, 2022

बहुत बहुत बधाई, शुभकामनाएँ और पूरे देश की तरफ़ से धन्यवाद हम सबके होनहार और जाँबाज़ #JeremyLalrinnunga भारत के लिए 2nd Gold Medal जीतने के लिए। प्रभु आपको हमेशा तंदुरुस्त और सुरक्षित रखे। ताकि आप अपने माता पिता और देश का गौरव बनाए रखो। जय भारत! जय हिंद! 🌺🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳@raltejeremy pic.twitter.com/SWnqdkRvT2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 31, 2022

Taapsee had earlier congratulated Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on her gold win as well.

For more updates on CWG 2022 and B-town celeb’s reaction, check out this space at India.com.